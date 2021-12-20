JOHNSON CITY - Jeannene Purcell Moseley, 91, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Jeannene was born in Gainesville, FL, January 31, 1930. Jeannene lived in Punta Gorda, FL from 1962-1994 where she was a Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader, president of the garden club, a Guardian Ad Lidum and owner of an antique and gift store. She later moved to the Stoney Creek and Watauga Lake communities, ultimately settling in Johnson City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Bernard R. Moseley.
Survivors include, Julie Moseley, Bernie Moseley, David Meredith, Marlene Steffey, Debbie Davis, Burless Estep, Janice Hollingshead, Madison Davenport and Macie Odom.
The family of Jeannene Purcell Moseley will receive friends from 4 to 5pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Amedisys Hospice or the Washington County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Moseley Family.