JOHNSON CITY - Jeanne Elizabeth Jones, 88, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022, in the Abundant Christian Living Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Jeanne was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and devoted her adult life to the teaching profession. A graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University with bachelor's and master's degrees, she taught history, geography and social studies at South Junior High School, and then at the University School until her retirement. In addition, she spent her life feeding stray cats, and adopting a lucky few to be her indoor companions. Her compassion for animals was well-known among her family and friends. She also enjoyed digging into the past, spending untold hours uncovering the ancestry and genealogy of her family, as well as local culture. She was of the Methodist faith.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, J. Allen Jones and Peggy Annie Storie Jones; beloved aunts Betty Storie and Bina Lawson, and cousins, Robert Storie, Helene Storie Romaine, and Edwin Greene.
Survivors include cousins Suzanne Romaine, Hilo, HI; J. David Romaine, Darien, IL; Catherine Romaine Henderson, Crossville, TN; Elizabeth Romaine Ensslin, Westfield, NJ; Barbara Storie Hogenstad, Houma, LA; Kimberly Storie Eubanks, Houma, LA. The family wishes to thank her students and many specials’ friends, including Ellen McDonald Prescott, Mebane, NC; Sue McDonald, Griffin, GA; Crystal Barnett, Unicoi, TN; Debby Vaughn and David Francis, both from Johnson City.
An open visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Jodie Ifhe officiating. To accommodate out of town family and friends, the service will be streamed live. Those who wish to view the live stream should visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and go to the Jeanne Jones obituary page to find the link.
Following the service, interment will be in the Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601.