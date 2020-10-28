ELIZABETHTON - Jeanette Souder Hitchcock, age 82, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence. Jeanette was born in Elizabethton to the late Charles Lee Souder and Joda Vance Souder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Gleason Hitchcock, Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Robert Hitchcock.
Jeanette, along with her late husband, had owned and operated Hitchcock Memorials in Elizabethton for many years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Elizabethton and had also been a very active member of the Carter County Rescue Squad, Meals on Wheels, the Red Hat Club and the Daughters of the Confederacy. Jeanette was instrumental in setting up the Veteran’s War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton. She also enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and most of all, time spent with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bill Hitchcock, Jr., of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Joshua Hitchcock and Jacob (Britney) Hitchcock, all of Elizabethton; two great grandchildren, Abraham Hitchcock and Riley Hitchcock, both of Elizabethton; a brother, Dayton Paul Souder, of Hampton; and her nephews and nieces: Joey Souder, Shay Hicks, Taylor Bohling and Mason Hicks, all of Elizabethton, Sherri Bohling and Thomas Bohling, both of Connecticut.
A service to celebrate Jeanette’s life will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Todd Hallman, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bill Hitchcock, Jr., Jacob Hitchcock, Joshua Hitchcock, Paul Souder, Taylor Bohling and Mason Hicks. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 682, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to the First Baptist Church, 212 East F. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Jeanette’s memory.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
