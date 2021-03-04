JOHNSON CITY - Jeanette Cunningham, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Waters of Johnson City. She was born on October 13, 1925, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Richard and Grace Collins.
Jeanette was a native of the Tri-cities area living in Muddy Creek, Rocky Springs, and Johnson City all her life. She was a 1943 graduate of Science Hill High School. Jeanette was a Baptist and a member of Snow Memorial Baptist Church. She will always be remembered for her ability to cook delicious meals from scratch and for how much she enjoyed being the best homemaker and caretaker for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she will be missed tremendously.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of more than thirty years, Claude “Bud” Cunningham; several sisters; and her daughter-in-law, Jan Cunningham.
Those left to cherish Jeanette’s memory include her son, Charles “Eddie” Cunningham; her sister, Barbara Blevins; two granddaughters, Jennifer Harrell and Staci Demic; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Charlie, Justis, Emma, and Kaleigh; her life-long friend, Francis Hamlett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee, at 3:00 PM. Tommy Staggs will be officiating the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Bond, Michael Harrell, Jake Harrell, Charlie Harrell, Michael Thorpe, and Robby Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences can be sent to Jeanette’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jeanette Cunningham.