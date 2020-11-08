JOHNSON CITY - Jean Yates, 79 of Johnson City died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Barker Shepard.
Jean was a bookkeeper for Grand Home Furnishings for many years.
She was a longtime member of Clark Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, her husband, James Yates (21 years), a brother Richard Shepard all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, three sisters, Judy Copeland, Betty (D.H.) Byrd and Dorothy Bowman; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Historical section of Mountain Home National Cemetery under the direction of Rev. Mike Anglin. Pallbearers to be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ballad Health Hospice, 509 Med Tech Parkway, Suite 200, Johnson City, TN 37604.
