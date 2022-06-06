ERWIN - Jean Tittle Bergendahl, age 88, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on August 8, 1933. Jean was the only daughter of the late James William Tittle and Edith Britt Tittle.
She was a woman of strong faith and a very active member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she started the Get Acquainted Club. Jean was also a member and former President of the United Methodist Women’s Club. She also served on various other church committees over the years. Jean was a board member of the Care and Share program. She began fundraising throughout the county to help get the Unicoi County Public Library started.
Jean was passionate about taking care of her family and grandchildren throughout the years. She worked as a bookkeeper with her husband at their business, Happy Hour Clock Shop in Johnson City. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mom, mammaw, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, O.E. “Eddie” Bergendahl, III; her two brothers: J.W. “Billy” Tittle and Jimmy Tittle.
Jean leaves behind to treasure many wonderful memories, her loving and devoted husband of seventy years, O.E. “Mick” Bergendahl, II; her four children: James “Jimmie” Bergendahl (Winnie), Michael “Mike” Bergendahl (Donna), all of Johnson City, Scott Bergendahl (LuAnne), Erwin and Sue Benny (Will), Pasadena, MD; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jean’s family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Reverend Kim Shelby will officiate the 3:00 p.m. celebration of life service. A private family committal will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Jean to: Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 North Elm Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Asbury Place in Kingsport, Avalone Hospice in Johnson City and Kingsport for the special, loving care given to Jean, Mick and the entire family.
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Bergendahl family. (423) 743-1380.