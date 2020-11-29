WYTHEVILLE - Jean Smith Tucker, 97, Wytheville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Carrington Place at Wytheville.
Jean was born in Columbus, GA to the late Walter and Lucille Bean Smith.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church and their Choir, Junior League of Johnson City, Johnson City Lions Club, Southern Dames of America, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband in 1996, Matthew Tucker; two sons, Matthew B. Tucker and Michael F. Tucker; and one daughter, Nancy Sanders.
Survivors include: two sons, Walter R. Tucker and his wife Brenda and Robert T. Tucker and his wife Ella; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Dr. Julia Tucker Lloyd officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at the cemetery entrance by 10:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Tucker family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Tucker family. (423) 282-1521