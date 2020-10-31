JOHNSON CITY - Jean Marie Loughry, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lakebridge Rehabilitation Center.
Jean was born on December 1, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert James Kemper and Bernice Miriam (Murray) Kemper.
Jean and Don met in high school in Cincinnati, Ohio. They shared 67 wonderful years of marriage and had four wonderful children. After moving from Ohio to California and Texas, they settled in Johnson City, Tennessee about 35 years ago.
Jean earned her master’s degree on the organ in 1978. She was an organist for her church, Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church, for 18 years. In addition to playing the organ, she also played the harpsichord and piano.
Jean and Don enjoyed Square and Round dancing. They traveled the United States and participated up thru level 6 at Square and Round Dance Conventions. They taught Round Dance at the Senior Center in Johnson City.
Jean also did watercolor paintings in addition to quilting and weaving. She was a member of the local Weavers and Quilters Guilds, and sometimes served as president. She was also a member of the Organ Guild.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include: her husband, Donald Loughry; children, Donna Loughry, Daniel Loughry, Martin Loughry and Thomas Loughry; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and her brother, Charles “Chuck” Kemper.
There will be no public services at this time. Inurnment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
