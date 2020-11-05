ELIZABETHTON - Jean Peters, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Harriet Mae Shanklin. Jean was a member of East River Park Christian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and occasionally solo. She also was often a soloist at the area singspirations. Jean loved people and was an encouragement to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Ira Peters; brother, Elwood Shanklin and sister, Niamoia De.Graw. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Karen Gehring, of Baltimore, Maryland; sons, Steven Peters, of White Hall, Maryland and Eric Peters, of Bel Air, Maryland; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-grandson also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Jean Peters will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 08, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home with Mr. Jason Payne officiating. Music will be provided by Holly Stauffer. Friends may come by the funeral home between the hours of 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. to sign the guestbook.
The graveside serve and interment will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, November 09, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the men of the church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.