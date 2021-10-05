Jean J. Crowe, age 93 passed away at home on Tues. Sept. 28th. She is daughter of late William T. Jordan and Hattie M. Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond Crowe, and her brother Harold Bud Jordan.
Jean was member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for many years. She retired as a business manager at Nichols Performance Warehouse. Jean loved and enjoyed her family and her pets.
She leaves behind her loving sisters Dorothy Parris, Linda Jordan. Special nieces Debbie Vess, Susie Anderson and nephew Jeff Jordan. Also, several great nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Jean Crowe will be conducted at 12:45pm Thursday, October 7th, Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions to made to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, Gray, TN.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.