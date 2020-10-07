Jean Carolyn Mauk, 90, formerly of 229 Fourth Street, Erwin passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Christian Care Center of Unicoi. She was a native of Erwin and was a daughter of the late Samuel Love Mauk and Leona Gertrude Crumley Mauk. Mrs. Mauk was a member of the First Christian Church in Erwin where she was a greeter and had worked in the nursery for many years. She participated in the Joy Circle of the church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two nephews, Larry Wexler and Gary Hilbert; three nieces, Katie Jones, Judy Honeycutt and Patricia Johnson Rice Gillette; two brothers, Worley Mauk and Earl “Pete” Mauk; six sisters, Hazel Pippin, Gladys Hilbert, Madelyn Wexler, Naomi Wright, Virginia Johnson and Betty Jo Buchanan.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
It was her wish to be cremated and have no formal services. In lieu of flowers her wish was that memorial contributions be made to your church or favorite charity.
The family would like to thank Christian Care of Unicoi, the staff and the nurses on Hall 1; Caris Hospice, including Barbara Peters for their care and compassion; Valley Funeral Home, especially Amanda Bailey for their kindness and support. Also to her church family for providing communion every Sunday.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by her nieces.