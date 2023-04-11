ELIZABETHTON - Jean Ann Leonard Forinash, 73, of Elizabethton passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born to Jean Spriggs Leonard of Bristol, VA and the late John Leonard. In addition to her father, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, David Lee Forinash and a brother-in-law, Roger Snodgrass.

Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Texas instruments as a purchasing agent.

