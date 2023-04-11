ELIZABETHTON - Jean Ann Leonard Forinash, 73, of Elizabethton passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born to Jean Spriggs Leonard of Bristol, VA and the late John Leonard. In addition to her father, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, David Lee Forinash and a brother-in-law, Roger Snodgrass.
Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Texas instruments as a purchasing agent.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother are two daughters, Mary (Keith) Ayotte of New Hampshire and Geri (Matthew) Mahaley of Johnson City; two sons, Timmy (Heather) Forinash and Jason (Taylor) Forinash both of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Jacob Mahaley, Ann Marie Mahaley, Sophia Mahaley, Hailey Ayotte, Lana Ayotte, Bentley Forinash, Easton Forinash, and Amari Forinash; one great-grandchild, Carlie Egbert; four sisters, Bonnie Snodgrass, Cindy (Scott) Rose, Jenny (Rex) Eaton, and Melissa (Chris) Jones.
A service to celebrate the life of Jean Ann Leonard Forinash will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday April 15, 2023 at First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos and Reverend Robert Countiss officiating. Music will be under the direction of Catherine Bunton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may donate to the First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, 325 East E. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Forinash family.