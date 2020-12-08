JD Walsh, age 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He left behind a loving wife of 63 years, Rosetta Whitson Walsh. He was born on December 11, 1930 to the late Jud and Flora Cook Walsh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Lester, Amos, Bert and Glen Walsh, and sister Mary Ellen Walsh Peters. He was a faithful member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.
JD had many passions. He loved music from the time he was young, growing up in Beech Mountain, NC, Gospel singing wasn’t just reserved for church, it often filled the rooms of his childhood home. He passed on this love of music to his children, grandchildren, and his church, where he lead the adult Choir for over 40 years. He loved to smile and laugh, and it was contagious. His quick-witted sense of humor made him a magnet to anyone around. JD dearly loved his family. He and Rose raised two daughters who in turn, raised kids of their own. He cherished every opportunity for family gatherings and loved to watch his kids and grandkids participate in sporting events, school plays and church singings. He loved to watch the Braves almost as much as he loved to watch his westerns. Most of all, He love the Lord deeply and was a humble servant.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two daughters, Robin and husband Chip Montgomery, and Anette and husband David LeVeau all of Elizabethton. Also surviving are grandchildren Zach Montgomery (Hannah and great grandson Landon), Wes Montgomery (Lauren Zanotto), Erin Kiser, Hunter LeVeau (Olivia and great grandchildren Myah and Mason), Emily Kiser, Jordyn LeVeau, and Bailey Montgomery (Mitch Broyles). One sister, Kate Braswell of Essex, MD, and two brothers Royce Walsh and wife Ellen, of Pickens, SC and Phil Walsh and wife Jane of Kingston, TN. Two sister-in-laws, Brenda Walsh of Beech Mountain, NC and Dorothy Walsh of Kingston, TN along with several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, there will be no formal visitation. There will be however, the opportunity to say goodbye to JD, and sign the guest book, on Wednesday, December 9th from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. At Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. A Celebration of life will be held at 7:00 pm also at the church. The service will also be live streamed for those uncomfortable with attending in person. The service will be officiated by pastors Mark Potter and Randy Johnson and music will be led by his children and grandchildren. Carter County mandates all attendees wear a mask and adhere to social distancing in the sanctuary. Committal service and internment will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. His children and grandchildren will lead, “He’ll Hold to My Hand”. Anyone wishing to attend, and join in singing, is welcome.
Pallbearers – Chip Montgomery, David LeVeau, Zach Montgomery, Wes Montgomery, Keith Raulston and Kevin Kiser
Honorary Pallbearers – The Men's Bible Class, past and present choir members and deacons and trustees at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Free Will Baptist Family Ministries at 90 Stanley Lane, Greenville, TN 37743 or Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church at 1503 River view Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643
Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 am Thursday, to go in procession to the cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com