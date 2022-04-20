ERWIN - In memory and honor of a man who loved his family and friends well. JD Tipton, age 84, of Erwin, TN passed away on Tuesday morning, April 19th, 2022. JD was born in Unicoi County on April 9th, 1938, to Dock and Mae Tipton. He grew up in the coal mines of West Virginia until returning to Erwin at the age of seventeen.
JD served in Korea with the United States Army. After service he spent his career with Hoover Ball and White’s Supermarket before starting his own businesses, JD’s Market and Deli and L&B Trading Mart. He also spent many treasured years with the Erwin Rescue Squad. JD was a follower of Jesus Christ.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to JD. He was happiest when surrounded by family. He was full of kindness, laughter, and generosity and loved sharing his jokes and witty sayings with everyone around him. Our lives will be much sadder until we are reunited with him.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Floyd Edwards, Harry Edwards, sister/brothers-in-law Bobby White, Jackie Hampton, and Curt White.
JD is survived by his wife, Betty, of 60 years, daughters: Tammy Padgett and husband John, Robin Lamie and husband Mike, and Jennifer Hughes and husband Brad. Grandchildren Tyler (Kelly) Padgett, Alex Lamie, Emily Lamie, Ben (Ginger) Lamie, Julie (Michael) Collins, Brittany DeLargy, Brooke (Justin) Riddle, many loved great-grandchildren, sisters: Jeanette McCurry and Geri Ray White, brother Russell Tipton, sister-in-law Geraldine Banks, brother-in-law Doug (Kay) White, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. The celebration of JD’s life will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. A private family entombment will be held in the Evergreen Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in memory of JD to: The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
