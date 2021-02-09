JOHNSON CITY - Jay D. Vance, 65, of Johnson City, TN formerly of Unicoi, TN, departed this life to join his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 08, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center . He was the son of the late David and Mae Brown Vance and two sisters, Linda Taylor and Pearl Hubbard.
He is survived by his significant other of twenty-five years, Sharon Estep, the love of his life. He is also survived by two brothers, Danny and Bobby and Sister, Rita Taylor. One son, David Vance and Three Daughters, April , Samantha and Cheyannne and three Grandchildren. He is also survived by two very special people in his life, Denny Guy and Trevor Guy. Jay was an employee of Thomas Industries and Easy Painter for 30 years to retirement. He was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. Jay had a love for life and many friends. He had a love for motorcycles and riding with friends and especially enjoyed singing Karaoke with his friends.
A service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton, TN with Pastor Mark Potter and Rev. Brian Smith Officiating. The Graveside service will follow in the Garland Cemetery .. Active Pallbearers will be: Jeffery Edwards, Tony Edwards, Timmy Edwards, Junior McAninch, Brian Stevens and Ralph Campbell. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. .Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
The family would like to express with sincere appreciation a thank you to Dr. Matthew Cary and Staff and Dr. Falasca and Staff and Department of Lonesome Pine Hospital, Bristol Island Rd. IVIG Treatment, for all the loving care that was shown to Jay Vance.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vance Family