ROAN MOUTAIN - Jasper Lee Honeycutt, 36 of Tiger Creek Community, Roan Mountain went home to rest in Jesus Arms Friday, June 3, 2022. Jasper was the son of Roy Lee and Martha Lou Williams Honeycutt. He was employed at A.Y. McDonalds Mfg. Co. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Louie & Etta Williams and his Paternal Grandparents: Willie Bill and Beatrice Pain Honeycutt and his step-grandmother: Johnnie Bradford Honeycutt. He attended True Gospel Baptist Church.
Jasper is survived by several close family members and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon Thursday at True Gospel Baptist Church with Pastor Dean Presnell officiating. Jasper will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be: Melvin Johnson, Jeremy Lilly, Darrell Greer ,Bobby Richie, Jerry Williams and Daniel Garland. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 12 Noon Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Honeycutt family.