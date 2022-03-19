JOHNSON CITY - Jason Bradford Howard, age 36, of Johnson City, Tennessee and formerly Springfield, Tennessee, passed away March 15, 2022.
Jason was born on February 24, 1986 in Nashville, Tennessee. During High school Jason was involved in soccer and dual enrolled with Volunteer State Community College. Jason graduated with honors in 2004. He attended East Tennessee State University and left after his sophomore year to join the Air Force. There he served in the Combat Weather System Squadron during the Global War on Terrorism. Jason received the Air Force Achievement Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster as well as other medals of achievement. Following his tenure in the service Jason attended Western Kentucky University where he graduated with a BS in Geology. He most recently attended East Tennessee State University pursuing a master's degree.
Jason struggled with multiple issues, but he is best remembered as a loving son and father; lover of adventure and faithful friend.
Jason is survived by parents, John and Belita Howard of Springfield, TN; a brother, Joe Howard (Tiffany) of Columbia, TN; his son, Franklin Nash Howard of Greenville, TN (Nicole Lilley, mother & former spouse); Maria Hines (former spouse) of Paducah, KY; two nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jason will be interred at the Mountain Home National Cemetery; a committal service will be held in the historic section at 1:00 on March 25th with military honors. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery gates by 12:50 pm. A memorial service will also be held in Springfield, TN on Sunday, April 3rd, from 2-4 at Springfield Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall in Springfield, TN.
