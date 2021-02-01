Jarvis Dwight (JD) Anderson, a native of Carter County, Tennessee was the son of the late Grant and Lula Jane Forrester Anderson, of Old Butler, Johnson County, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ora Anderson Morrell, Marie Anderson Queen, Alphas Henry Anderson, Lois Anderson, Lucy Anderson Smith, and Jeanne Anderson Potter and two infant grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of over sixty years, Sue Anderson of the home; his daughter, Deborah Anderson Silvers (Fon) of Lakeland, FL; two grandchildren, Emelie Silvers Dunham (Adrian) of Knoxville, TN and Cara Silvers of Panama City Beach, FL.
He was a member of Siam Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Director, and the originator of the Shut-In Ministry. He also began the Siam Meals on Wheels Ministry and continued it as long as his health permitted. This church was always precious to his heart, and he carried it’s spirit with him wherever in the world he found himself. One of his favorite stories was how as a young boy, he and his brother helped carry the rocks and water to the men who were building the sanctuary.
From his service in the military to his work with the Navigators and various missions, he took his camera and the gospel everywhere he went. He won several juried photography contests with his Leica, and he was the author of several short stories and poems. He was especially proud that he served his country from the beginning of WWII, through Korea and Vietnam.
He passed into the presence of his Savior very peacefully at home with his family around him on January 30, 2021.
The family wishes to thank Daniel Burleson for his cheerful and thoughtful caregiving throughout Mr. JD’s illness, we also want to thank the friends who were so supportive during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of JD Anderson to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions at Siam Baptist Church or to Siam Baptist Church, 2414 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jack Roddy, Rev. Willie Lunsford Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Mountain Home National Cemetery, New Section. Family and Friends need to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Music will be provided by Mr. Bill Anderson. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
