For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Jeremiah 29:11
JOHNSON CITY - Janith Ellyn Norton Cunningham, 69, of Johnson City entered her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after a battle with ALS. She gained her reward for a life well lived at Franklin Woods Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
Jan was born in Johnson City, TN, on January 17, 1952, to Dr. William I. and Ellen Elsie (Skokan) Norton, who preceded her in death. She attended Fairmont Elementary, North Junior High, and Science Hill High School where she was a member of the graduating class of 1970. She dearly loved her high school classmates and some of her happiest times were spent planning and attending their many reunions!
Jan had been in banking for over 40 years and worked for United American Bank, AmSouth, People’s Community Bank, and most recently, Andrew Johnson Bank. She loved all of her co-workers, many of whom were like family, and her customers.
Jan had been married to Eddie Cunningham since 2009, and often said that he was the love of her life and he showed her the true meaning of love. Eddie is left to cherish his many memories of Jan.
In addition to her husband, Jan leaves behind her sister, Pamela Norton Slemp and her husband, Greg, her daughter, Kellie Taylor Ritsko, her husband, Ed, her son, Sam H Taylor, III and his wife, Retha. Also left to cherish her memory is Jan’s “Angel”, her granddaughter and light of her life, Ella Grace Ritsko.
Jan is survived by nieces, Lensey Slemp Richardson (Matt), Meredith Slemp, and Elizabeth Slemp White (Austin); and her great-niece and nephews, Layne Marie, and Jack Matthew Richardson, and Charles Gregory White.
Jan was blessed with a bonus family, stepdaughters, Jennifer Cunningham Harrell, and Staci Demic; along with step-grandchildren, Jake, Charlie, and Justis Harrell, and Emma and Kaleigh Demic. She also leaves to cherish her memory her friends who are too many to mention.
There will be no formal services at this time, but a Celebration of Life to be held later this Spring, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Association or the charity of your choice. Snyder Memory Gardens is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to Jan’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.