GRAY - Janis Ruth Bowser Fitzgerald, 85, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at Life Care of Gray on Friday, December 31, 2021. Janis was born on February 14, 1936, in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Robert Lee and Pearl Hamilton Bowser.
Mrs. Fitzgerald is a native of Sulpher Springs and has lived in the Gray area for 36 years. She graduated from Sulpher Springs Highschool in 1954. She was a member of Gray United Methodist Church and a member of Lively Ladies of Gray United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and volunteering at the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Billie Joe Fitzgerald; 1 brother, Rob Bowser; 2 sisters, Virginia Bowser Feathers and Imogene Bowser Leedy.
Those left to cherish Janis’s memory include her 3 sons, Lynn Fitzgerald, Joe Fitzgerald & wife Laura and Andy Fitzgerald & wife Erin as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Gray United Methodist Church, located in Gray, Tennessee, on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow beginning at 1:00 PM. Pastor Aaron Atchley will be officiating the services.
There will be a graveside service held at Gray Community Cemetery, located in Gray, Tennessee, on Friday, January 7, 2022 following the funeral service.
Masks are not required, but they are preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gray United Methodist Church Community Meal Fund at PO Box 8068, Gray, TN 37615 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookedale in Johnson City and Life Care of Gray as well as a special thanks to the members of Gray United Methodist Church for their love, compassion and friendship for the past 65 years.
Condolences can be sent to Janis’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com