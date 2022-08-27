JOHNSON CITY - Janine J. Wilson, age 75 of Johnson City, Tennessee, died peacefully in her sleep in June of this year following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. After 56 years of marriage, she has now gone to be with her Lord, predeceased family, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jane and William T. Johnston.

Those left to honor and celebrate her memory include her beloved husband, G. Dean Wilson Jr. of Johnson City; two cherished sons and their spouses, Ashley and Tracy Wilson and Ryan and Tonya Wilson; four grandchildren, Avery Haas, Erin Wilson, Butler Smith and Chloe Smith, all of Johnson City; three sisters, Jane Nuzum (and husband Robert and children Scott, Kirk, and Coy), Kim Brandl (and husband Jeff and children Allie, Russ, Molly and Nicky), Tracey Alfero (and husband Tony and children Kelsey, Tori and Jarrett); and brother, Bill Johnston and wife Deb of Johnson City.

