MORRISTOWN - Janiece Campbell, age 61, of Morristown, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence. Janiece was born in Portland, Tennessee to Jerry (Gretchen) Vanerwegen of Homerville, Georgia and Sandra (Day) Vanerwegen of Orlando, Florida.
Janiece had been employed as a manager at TJ Maxx and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her furbaby, “Lucy” and her family was so very important to her.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents include two children, Ryan (Kayley) May of Orlando, Florida and Ashley May of Elizabethton, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Tristan Richardson, Lucas Hopson, Nova May, Archer May, Jennings Peters, and Stevie Peters; one sister, Sherry Dick; and Janiece’s boyfriend, Rylen Lee Reed, Jr of Bristol, Tennessee.
A service to celebrate Janiece’s life will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Terry Carver officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Sunday.
The committal and entombment will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park- Mausoleum of Faith. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Campbell family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.