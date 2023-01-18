MORRISTOWN - Janiece Campbell, age 61, of Morristown, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence. Janiece was born in Portland, Tennessee to Jerry (Gretchen) Vanerwegen of Homerville, Georgia and Sandra (Day) Vanerwegen of Orlando, Florida.

Janiece had been employed as a manager at TJ Maxx and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her furbaby, “Lucy” and her family was so very important to her.