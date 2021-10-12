GRAY - Janie Rebecca Jamerson, 63, of Gray, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of the Sulphur Springs community, who resided in Gray, and was a daughter of Howard Jamerson and the late Martha Beckett Sells.
Janie was a credit analyst for the Bank of Tennessee for thirty one years.
She attended the Crossroads Christian Church.
Janie volunteered for the Gray Community Chest.
She enjoyed: shopping, volleyball, softball, volunteering for events that benefitted children, riding in the Gray Christmas parade, puzzles, cooking, baking, helping her sister Susan do yardwork and most of all spending time with her granddaughter, Nora (Doodlebug). She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family get togethers.
In addition to her mother, her sister, Patti Jamerson Bogart and her step-father, James Sells all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory other than her father, her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Kim Jamerson; her granddaughter, Nora “Doodlebug” Jamerson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Susan and Dennis Day, Ellen McCall; nieces and nephews, Amber and Brad Bacon, Trey and Courtney Bogart, Allison Bogart and Cayman, Brandon Dutton, Briona and Jeremy Littleton, Brooke McCall; several great nieces and nephews; her boyfriend, George Witt and his children, Lance and Nikki Witt, Jenni and Chloe Witt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Christmas party sponsored by the Gray Community Chest, 113 Gray Ruritan Drive, Gray, TN 37615. Special thanks to George Witt and her sister Susan for taking such good care of her during her illness.
A private graveside service will be conducted in the Washington County Memory Gardens where Janie will be interred by her sister, Patti.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Jamerson family. (423) 282-1521