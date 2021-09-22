HAMPTON - Janie Burns Phillips, 60, Hampton went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home. She was born July 15, 1961 in Dryden, Virginia to the late James and Pauline Miracle Delph. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. She was blessed to have been loved and raised by her adopted mother, Dorothy Hopson. Janie was a stay at home mother who had raised many children in her lifetime. She was a member of the Upper Room Church of God, Johnson City. Janie loved to cook, spend time with her family and loved to travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Wayne Phillips and her first husband the father of her children: Roger Burns and a granddaughter, Skye-Lynn.
Janie is survived by here loving children: A Son, Travis Willens, a daughter: BJ Burns; and a daughter in-law: Rebecca Willens. Nine Grandchildren that loved her dearly: A.J., Chloe, Preston, Dalton, Seth, Libby, Braylyn, Nick, and Madison. Eleven brothers and sisters: Dorothy, Faye, Campbell, Jessi, kathy, Jackie, Curtis, Rhonda, Reggie, Beeann and Donnie. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to mention a few of them that meant a lot to her , Paige, Pookie, Jordan and Josh.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastors Richard Smith and Dustin Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Phillips family