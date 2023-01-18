Janice Yvonne O’Hearn went home to be with the Lord January 11th, 2023, the age of 67 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in passing by her mother Lillian M. Whipple of Jonesborough, TN, her father Emmanuel Rhoten of Big Stone Gap, VA, her first husband Norman C. Bigelow of Tampa, FL, and her son Norman “Buddy” Bigelow, JR of Tampa, FL.
She is survived by her husband Charles O’Hearn of Telford, TN, her daughter Leila M. (Ryan) Hurt of Rhode Island, her granddaughters Lauren Votto and Sarah Votto, stepfather Charles Whipple of Jonesborough, TN, sister Lisa (Michael) Minervini of Afton, TN, Brother Michael (Karen) Catling of Nashville, TN, aunt Debra (Charlie) Jaggers of Newport, TN, and uncles Sonny Caudill and Bob Caudill of Tennessee and Cecil Caudill of New Jersey and many nieces and nephews.
Janice was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She loved reading, gardening, cooking, and playing with her dogs Sophie and Blue and spending time with her family and friends. Janice proved to be an expert embroidery designer and owned her own embroidery business in Tampa Florida for over ten years. Since moving to Tennessee in 2008, she worked for several local companies and held many varied positions.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be held in her home at a future date to be announced.