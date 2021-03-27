JOHNSON CITY - Janice Sullivan Morrell, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hospice House, Bristol. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John “Jack” Sullivan and Alice Grady Sullivan.
Janice graduated from Waltham High School, Waltham, MA and studied business at Massachusetts Bay Community College. She worked many years for Nixdorf Computer before moving to Knoxville, TN. There she was a proud member of the staff at Farragut High School. Upon retirement, Janice relocated to the Johnson City area to be near family. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering in the office. She also worked as a substitute teacher in the local schools for a time.
Faith, family and friends were most important to Janice. She was a loyal and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. “Nana” treasured the time spent with her grandchildren and held a special place in her heart for each one of them. She valued the time spent caring for them, watching baseball games, gymnastic practices, attending story hours and creating fun times for them all.
Janice enjoyed power walking, mountain hikes, trips to the beach, dancing, clambakes on Cape Cod, and was always up for new adventures. She remained a devoted fan of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, long after leaving Massachusetts.
She is survived by three daughters, Aimee Long (Brent), Megan Miller (Justin), and Lisa Morrell; former husband, Marshall Morrell; nine grandchildren, J. Riley, Ava, Jude, AftonGrace, Roan, Ben, Cate, Lena and Mac; two sisters, Sharon Sinerate and Cathy Boucher; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will follow at 6:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association Northeast Tennessee Chapter, 2319 Browns Mill Rd., Suite D-6, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Hospice House Bristol for all the love and care that was shown.
