Janice Marie Vicars Trent, 77, went to be with our Lord on January 8, 2022, at Franklin Woods Hospital with her granddaughter, Hannah Phillips, and her niece Rachel Aldridge by her side.
Janice was the 3rd child of Harry Vicars Sr. and L. Deana Vicars born June 20, 1944, in Kingsport Tennessee, and grew in up Hawkins County. She completed school at Church Hill High School where she met her beloved late husband, Charles Trent.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Hannah Phillips, along with her beloved brother, Harry Vicars Jr., his wife, Brenda, and their two daughters Rachel Aldridge and Stephanie Kraus, as well as her great nieces, Macy Thomas and Abigail Adams, and great nephew, Mac Kraus, whom she loved dearly.
Janice did many amazing things in her life. She had a deep love of the Bible and had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was a jack-of-all trades which included being a mechanic, a home maker, a school bus driver, a care giver, and much more. However, her greatest joy was being a long-haul truck driver for fifteen years which she performed with her late husband, Charles. Although she greatly loved being on the road, she retired in early 2002. Their travels took them from coast to coast on many exciting adventures. They also took many trips on their Harley Davidson. Although she will be dearly missed, she is now with her husband and their only daughter, Melissa Phillips, and her brother and sisters Johnny Vicars, Vicki Roe, and Cornelia Caton. “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their generosity and abundance of kindness. They truly went above and beyond.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. John Herdman at East Tennessee Funeral Home which has greatly assisted the family.