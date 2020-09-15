Janice Marie McCurry went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Shelton; one child, Rebeccca; and a best friend, Edith Street.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons; Samuel McCurry and wife Rachel McCurry and Jim McCurry, Jr.; daughter, Sheree Grubbs; grandchildren, Josiah McCurry and Nathaniel Grubbs and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Alexus Grubbs, Haley Grubbs and Dylan Grubbs; sister, Billie Shutters; sister-in-law, Virginia Ann Shelton; and special friends, Jeanne Andrews and Aileen Lowe.
A graveside committal service for Janice Marie McCurry will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin with Samuel McCurry officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Thursday.
Online condolences may be made to the family
