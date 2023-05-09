JOHNSON CITY - Janice Lorraine Corby Myers, 86, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 8, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late George and Laura Davenport Corby. Janice was a member of Princeton Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. She retired from the Johnson City School System where she had served in many positions. Janice was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Minister’s wife for over 40 years. Janice loved the Lord and lived a life to serve him. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included playing the piano, hunting shells at the beach, collecting salt and pepper shakers, lighthouses and shopping the sale ads. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. John Myers.

Survivors include her children, Laurie Feathers and husband, Donald of Johnson City, John Myers and wife, Christie of Gray, David Myers and wife, Ava of Blountville and Daniel Myers and wife, Tracey of Bluff City; a brother, David Corby and wife, Marlene of Bristol, VA; her grandchildren, Spencer Feathers and wife, Kelsie, Rebekah Feathers and Andrew Byers, Laura Sparks and husband, Dakota, Gracie Feathers, Jessica Dagenhart and husband, Cory, Erica Voland and husband, Charles, Hunter Myers and Silver Myers; five great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

