JOHNSON CITY - Janice Lorraine Corby Myers, 86, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 8, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late George and Laura Davenport Corby. Janice was a member of Princeton Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. She retired from the Johnson City School System where she had served in many positions. Janice was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Minister’s wife for over 40 years. Janice loved the Lord and lived a life to serve him. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included playing the piano, hunting shells at the beach, collecting salt and pepper shakers, lighthouses and shopping the sale ads. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. John Myers.
Survivors include her children, Laurie Feathers and husband, Donald of Johnson City, John Myers and wife, Christie of Gray, David Myers and wife, Ava of Blountville and Daniel Myers and wife, Tracey of Bluff City; a brother, David Corby and wife, Marlene of Bristol, VA; her grandchildren, Spencer Feathers and wife, Kelsie, Rebekah Feathers and Andrew Byers, Laura Sparks and husband, Dakota, Gracie Feathers, Jessica Dagenhart and husband, Cory, Erica Voland and husband, Charles, Hunter Myers and Silver Myers; five great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Janice will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Princeton Presbyterian Church, 2703 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Byron Paddock and Pastor Jason Roddy officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City with Pastor Jason Roddy officiating. Active pallbearers will be Donald Feathers, Dakota Sparks, John and David Myers, Spencer Feathers, Andrew Byers and Hunter Myers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Corby, Daniel Myers, Wyatt Andrew and Wayne Feathers. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Agape Health Care Center for the wonderful care they provided during Janice’s stay there.
