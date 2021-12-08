JOHNSON CITY - Janice L. (Wilmer) Newman, 76 of Johnson City, TN transitioned from this life to her eternal reward on Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born in Johnson City, TN to the late David Wilmer and Hildred E. (Smith) Harris.
Janice, the second of six children, was raised in Johnson City, TN where she was a member of Langston High School’s last graduating class (Class of ’65). While attending Langston she excelled at basketball and brought joy to the Golden Tiger fans as a ‘high-stepping’ drum majorette. Upon graduation, Janice was employed with several places of business including Colonial Nursing Home, ITT-North Electric and Snap-On Tools where she eventually retired.
Janice was a fun-loving, devoted mother to her son DeAngelo B. Newman, who she affectionately called “Lil Bit”. She showered him with an abundance of love and life lessons.
Known for her engaging smile and compassionate heart, Janice enjoyed baking, flower gardening and decorating her home for the holidays, but was most at peace when being of service to others. Throughout her life she volunteered her time at a number of charitable organizations but had a special relationship with the Food Pantry.
Janice was a long-time member of St. Paul AME Zion Church where she served on the Finance Committee and as a Missionary. Later in life she also attended Grace Temple Eternal Life Center. On any given Sunday, wherever Janice chose to worship, she could be found armed with her Bible and church hat.
Left to cherish her memory is her son DeAngelo B. Newman of Johnson City, TN (his father Angelo B. Newman), grandson Xavier J. Newman of Morristown, TN, and siblings Ailine E. Watterson (Timothy) of Taunton, MA and Tina E. Hefferly (Erik) of St. Petersburg, MO. She also leaves to mourn a host of loving family and friends including her godchildren Brandy Vaught of Nashville, TN, Shericka Whitney and Nakysha Moton-Chester both of Johnson City, TN, and spiritual sisters Carolyn Newman, Darlene Berry, Bobbie Douglas and Janice Wells all of Johnson City TN. Janice was predeceased by her parents, David Wilmer (Ovella) and Hildred Harris (Allen), and three brothers Paul Wilmer, Larry Harris and Eugene Harris. In her final days, in addition to her son, Janice received special care and attention from Charlotte Grant and Scott Carpenter both of Johnson City, TN.
A celebration of Janice’s life is planned for Saturday December 11, 2021, at 12:00PM at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Gardens.
