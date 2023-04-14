WATAUGA - Janice Kay Blackburn, 69, of Watauga, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was a native of Carter County and lifelong resident of East Tennessee, daughter of the late George C. Cox Jr. and Elizabeth Susan Carr Cox.
Janice attended Happy Valley High School where she graduated as an honor student. She served her country in the U.S. Navy. For over 40 years, she worked as a planner at Kennametal.
She was a Christian, attending service at several churches over the years, including Watauga Flats Church of God, Limestone Cove Methodist Church, and Edgefield Methodist Church. She loved to sing in the choir when she attended.
Janice enjoyed antiquing and going out to eat with friends, especially the crowd at the Country Diner. More than anything else, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Many memories were made when she hosted family holidays, where she will be remembered as a special sister, devoted wife, wonderful mother loving nana, and a spectacular “Aunt Nannie”.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John K. Blackburn Sr., and son, Johnny Blackburn Jr.
Survivors include: grandson, Bailey Braasch; daughter-in-law, Cari Braasch; siblings, William “Buster” Cox and wife Becky, Patty Williams and husband Estel, Mark Cox and wife Lisa; brother-in-law, Bill Blackburn and sister-in-law Cecilia “Cecil” Blackburn; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family of Janice Blackburn will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. At 4:00 PM, her funeral service will be officiated by pastors Estel Williams and Mike Berry. Immediately following, Janice will be laid to rest in Carr Cemetery in Watauga Flats.
Those who wish to call on the family privately may do so at the home of Patty Williams.
Pallbearers will be: Es Williams, John Lawson, James Cox, Brian Cox, Robbie McGuire, Timmy Blackburn, Darrell Blackburn Jr., Robert Thomas, Gerald Braasch, Zach Miller, Scott Saylor, John Deloach, and Gary Lewis.