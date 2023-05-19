Janice Katherine Moze (nee Miller), age 79, passed away on May 17, 2023. She was born in Roan Mountain on August 9, 1943 to the late William Allen Miller and Grace Birchfield Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Kent (Kenny) Miller (Inez) and her sister, Billie Louise Miller.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Garth Moze, of the home; daughters, Danielle Moze and Lauren Boone (Nick), of Searcy, Arkansas; grandchildren, Rita Boone, Josiah Boone, Nora Boone, Lena Boone and Mila Boone; sister, Betty Farmer (Ted); brother, Michael Miller (Alesia); sister, Kimberly Miller, numerous nephews, nieces, and in-laws and special friend, Cindy Elliott.
Janice was a graduate of Cloudland High School and Abilene Christian University. She taught elementary school for many years in northern Virginia, primarily second grade, and drew satisfaction from helping children learn. She always cherished her East Tennessee roots and she and Garth moved here after retirement. Throughout her adult life Janice maintained contact with childhood friends and former neighbors. She was a people person who enjoyed interacting with others and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
Janice was a member of the Central Church of Christ on Oakland Avenue in Johnson City. She loved attending church services, gathering with brothers and sisters in Christ and discussing matters of faith. For a time, she participated in ladies’ bible study with incarcerated women who were looking to change the direction of their life.
At various times over the years Janice enjoyed quilting and collecting Blue Ridge pottery. She also enjoyed family gatherings and the annual picnic with her former Cloudland classmates. She drew her greatest pleasure, however, from being with her children and grandchildren. To them she was “Ta Ta”
A service to honor the life of Janice will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 22, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Mr. Tim Hall officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service and committal will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses of hall 5400 at Johnson City Medical Center for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Moze family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423)542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Janice Katherine Moze.