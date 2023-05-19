Janice Katherine Moze (nee Miller), age 79, passed away on May 17, 2023. She was born in Roan Mountain on August 9, 1943 to the late William Allen Miller and Grace Birchfield Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Kent (Kenny) Miller (Inez) and her sister, Billie Louise Miller.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Garth Moze, of the home; daughters, Danielle Moze and Lauren Boone (Nick), of Searcy, Arkansas; grandchildren, Rita Boone, Josiah Boone, Nora Boone, Lena Boone and Mila Boone; sister, Betty Farmer (Ted); brother, Michael Miller (Alesia); sister, Kimberly Miller, numerous nephews, nieces, and in-laws and special friend, Cindy Elliott.

