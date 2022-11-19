JOHNSON CITY - Janice “Jan” Sue Redwine Paveglio passed away on November 8th, 2022, at NHC Nursing Home in Johnson City, TN following a rapid deterioration of her health. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on June 11, 1938, the eldest of three daughters of Roy and Hannah Redwine who preceded her in death. Also preceding her was a son, David Alan Daugherty; a daughter, Donna Daugherty Crabtee; an infant granddaughter, Beth Ann Crabtree; a younger sister, Sandra Nelson; and her aunt, Betty Kersey Haley.
Survivors include her husband, James Angelo Paveglio; daughter, Leigh Ann Daugherty; sister, Judy Langrel; foster sister, Patricia Wilks; four grandchildren, Nina Cairo, Waylon Cairo, Carl Crabtree III and Emily Castro; one great grandchild, Kaydence Crabtree; and a large Italian family of over 70 Paveglio bloodline descendants.
Janice was a graduate of Big Stone Gap High School, Lees-McRae College, Mercy Hospital of Medical Technology, Charlotte, NC and continued her education at Marshall University and ETSU. Studying new languages was one of her favorite pursuits. She was retired from the Dept. of Microbiology, Quillen College of Medicine, ETSU. She was a President and member of Johnson City Woman’s Club. She was a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City and an associate member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Johnson City.
Janice was a child of the mountains and one of her greatest loves was traveling and hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. She was a woman who possessed a great sense of humor, and also a woman of great compassion and kindness who reached out to others in need on a one-to-one basis, particularly the elderly. She was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Contact Concern, Meals on Wheels, and other various agencies. Jan was active in scouting programs as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie leader and Girl Scout Leader. During her lifetime, she served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and Youth Club leader for the mentally challenged, a position that gave her great satisfaction and pride in her group. She was an animal lover, an accomplished cook and an outgoing and happy lady who made friends with many both at home and abroad. Her warm smile cheered hearts throughout her lifetime and that smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her daughter Leigh attributes her mother’s artistic talents, inspiration, and encouragement to cultivating her own creativity and ultimately her career as a fashion designer. She recalls her mother’s faith, resourcefulness, spontaneity, perseverance, beauty, sense of style, intelligence and how much fun she was to be with. In addition, she was a devoted mother and woman of great strength, enduring hardships including her son David’s accident and recovery as a burn victim, and her daughter Donna’s diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes and lifelong health complications.
Janice found love in 2006 with her devoted husband Jim Paveglio from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Jan and Jim loved day trips to the North Carolina mountains. They found joy dancing together, be it at a wedding or alone in their living room. They traveled to visit family far and wide, enjoyed several cruises and a dream trip to Italy. In the recent past few years, Jim became Jan’s caregiver as her mobility and health became more challenged.
In accordance with Jan’s wishes, her ashes will eventually rest in her beloved Carolina mountains in The Dwelling Place Columbarium at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church adjacent to the Lees-McCrae College Campus.
In lieu of flowers, Jan has requested that memorials be directed to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date in the Spring. Please email Leigh Daugherty at leighd19@yahoo.com to be informed of the details.