JOHNSON CITY - Janice “Jan” Sue Redwine Paveglio passed away on November 8th, 2022, at NHC Nursing Home in Johnson City, TN following a rapid deterioration of her health. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on June 11, 1938, the eldest of three daughters of Roy and Hannah Redwine who preceded her in death. Also preceding her was a son, David Alan Daugherty; a daughter, Donna Daugherty Crabtee; an infant granddaughter, Beth Ann Crabtree; a younger sister, Sandra Nelson; and her aunt, Betty Kersey Haley.

Survivors include her husband, James Angelo Paveglio; daughter, Leigh Ann Daugherty; sister, Judy Langrel; foster sister, Patricia Wilks; four grandchildren, Nina Cairo, Waylon Cairo, Carl Crabtree III and Emily Castro; one great grandchild, Kaydence Crabtree; and a large Italian family of over 70 Paveglio bloodline descendants.

Trending Recipe Video