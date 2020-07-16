BRISTOL - Janice “Jan” Smith Arnold, 47, Bristol, formerly of Johnson City, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Jan was a native of Johnson City, where she resided until moving to Bristol in January of this year.
She was a 1991 graduate of Science Hill High School.
Jan worked in retail sales.
She was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church.
Jan enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Kenneth “Kenny” Arnold, Jr., in 2012, her maternal grandparents, J.A. and Regina Brown, and her paternal grandparents, Jack and Odie Smith.
Jan is survived by her parents, Becky and John Augustas, Bluff City; brother, Joey, of Las Vegas, NV; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
It was Jan’s wish to be cremated.
The graveside funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Dan Foster, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Friday. The V.A. enforces social distancing and requires all attendees wear a mask, those who do not wish to adhere to these guidelines will be asked to remain in their vehicles.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made in Jan’s name to Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Arnold family. (928-6111)