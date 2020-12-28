JOHNSON CITY - Janice Faye Laws, 81, of Johnson City, TN, peacefully passed away while holding her daughter Tina’s hand, surrounded by love including Tina’s partner, Ginger, and her fur baby and best friend, Bailey, who was forever by her side, on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Tina and Gingers home in Telford, TN. She was born in Johnson City, TN, on August 21, 1939, to the late Lonnie and Verna (Granny) Barr.
Janice was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She attended Sulphur Springs High School and retired from TPI after 30 years of dedicated work. Her love and life’s work though was devoted to taking care of her daughters, her husband while he fought cancer and her fur babies including Peanut, Molly, Rusty, and of course, Bailey. She was also deeply in love with her 6 grandchildren Tyler, Tristan, and Mckenna Hill, Savanna Kent, and those precious babies, AJ and Aubrey Llyod.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunt’s and uncles, as well as her beloved husband of 51 years, Wallace “Eddie” Laws. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Barr of Oakland, TN, her brother, Jerry Barr of Delaware, and nephews, Chad Barr and David Barr, her daughter Missy Hill and husband Shannon of Ashland, KY, daughter, Tina Laws and partner, Ginger Stayer of Telford, TN, and daughter Amber Kent of Johnson City, TN. Her 6 grandchildren and her loyal companion of 15 year, her Yorkie, Bailey.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 1, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County TN Animal Shelter. 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
Thank you all for your prayers and condolences throughout this difficult time.