JONESBOROUGH - Janice Arrowood Whitson Ford, 81, Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Janice was born in Johnson City to the late Sam and Althea Hensley Arrowood.
Janice was of Non-Denominational faith and attended New Zion Faith Center. She worked in healthcare as a CNA. Janice was the head of the Alzheimer’s Ward and very much enjoyed working with her patients. She loved fishing, crochet, singing, and poetry, writing her own from time to time.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, George W. Whitson, second husband, Harold Mitchell “Buster” Ford, son, Harold Mitchell Ford II, daughter, Robin Ford, brother, Wayne Arrowood, sister, Wanda Austin Banks.
Survivors include her daughter, Georgia Faye Turner and husband Padro; sons, Dennis Lee Whitson, Issac Baxter Whitson and Kim Conley, Terry Ford; grandchildren, Michael J. O’Neil and wife Ashley, Johnathan C. Scott and Nikki Randolph, Jarita C. Scott, Jama C. Scott and Robert Dunk, Issac Harley Whitson, Memphis Lee George Whitson, Mandy Jean Whitson; great grandchildren, Candice O’Neil and Joey Nardi, Jamal Scott, Aviyonna Stafford, Sevon Stafford; great-great grandchild, Noah Nardi; brothers, Clarence Arrowood and wife Norma, James Arrowood and Jane Stanton; sisters, Joyce McKeehan, Jewell Harvell, Shirley Neidler and Jerry Winfield; special friend Chip; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Janice will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Earnest Widby and Rev. Christine Scurry, officiating, and special music by Shelley Briscoe. The graveside committal service will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jon Scott, Mike O’Neil, Robert Dunk, Jamal Scott, Sevon Stafford, and Eddie Stafford. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
If you are unable to attend the service it will be streaming live from the funeral home. Please visit Appalachian Funeral Home’s Facebook page to watch.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of NHC, ER and 2900 ICU at the Johnson City Medical Center for her excellent care, along with Bernie, a special nephew, who loved to sing to her all the time.
In-lieu-of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Northeast Tennessee, 2319 Browns Mill Rd. Suite D6 Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Ford family. (928-6111)