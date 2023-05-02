Janice Ann Pitts Randolph passed away on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Janice was born July 24, 1940, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Edward Jackson Pitts and Mary Anna Miller Pitts. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Randolph, in March of 2010.

Janice is survived by her siblings, Patricia Karen Pitts Toohey (Bill), Edward Jackson Pitts (Patti), and Thomas Michael Pitts (Cheryl), all of Johnson City, Tennessee. In addition, she leaves nieces: Karen Loyd (Steve), Kim Reid (Arthur), Leslie Pope (Jathan), Katie Zink (Brian), and nephew, Jacob Pitts; as well as numerous great nephews and nieces.

