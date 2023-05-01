Janice Ann Pitts Randolph passed away on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Janice was born July 24, 1940, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Edward Jackson Pitts and Mary Anna Miller Pitts. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Randolph, in March of 2010.
Janice is survived by her siblings, Patricia Karen Pitts Toohey (Bill), Edward Jackson Pitts (Patti), and Thomas Michael Pitts (Cheryl), all of Johnson City, Tennessee. In addition, she leaves nieces: Karen Loyd (Steve), Kim Reid (Arthur), Leslie Pope (Jathan), Katie Zink (Brian), and nephew, Jacob Pitts; as well as numerous great nephews and nieces.
Janice was a valued employee of East Tennessee State University, faithfully serving as executive aide to each president of the university for over four decades. She continued to serve Dr. Paul Stanton, President Emeritus, even in semi-retirement.
Janice was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, but in recent years attended Frist Christian Church of Johnson City, where she was a member of the Anchor Sunday School Class.
Janice always had time for others. Her quiet, professional manner and loving, kind countenance were strong points experienced by all who knew her. Her passing leaves a void for many family members and friends throughout the area.
The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church, Johnson City, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:15 pm. The visitation will begin at 2:00 pm.
Donations may be made to Ministry of Hope, PO Box 1462, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521