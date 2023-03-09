“Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

LAUREL BLOOMERY - Janet Shupe Rupard, age 82, passed away March 7, 2023, at her home in Laurel Bloomery. Janet was born July 2, 1940, to the late Frank and Alice Shupe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband of 49 years, Bobby Dean Rupard; sister, Emaline Shupe Nichols and brothers, Jimmy Shupe and Marshall Shupe.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you