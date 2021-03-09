ATHENS, TN - Janet “Ruth” Rice, 73, of Athens, passed away Monday March 8, 2021 at NHC Health Care in Athens, TN.
She was a native of Washington County, and was a long-time resident of Jonesborough, TN and was daughter to the late Roy and Marie Blankenship.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and graduate of Lamar High School. She retired from Alliance Data Systems in Johnson City, TN.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristi Dawn Rice and nephew Justin Blankenship.
She is survived by her son, Jeff and Tiffany Rice; step-grandchildren, Gage and Sydnee Duncan; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Myra Blankenship; a nephew and spouse, Matt and Angie Blankenship; niece and spouse, Larae and Phil Graves; and several great nieces and one great nephew.
The family would like to thank NHC Health Care for their care and kindness during her stay.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will not be a formal visitation but friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 to sign the register.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday March 12, 2021 at Mayberry Community Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tennessee Wesleyan University Women’s Basketball, 204 East College Street, Athens, TN 37303, Mayberry Community Cemetery, c/o Mary Hylton, 1052 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659, or Bethesda United Methodist Church, 4755 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821