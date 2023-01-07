Janet Renee Tallman Jan 7, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janet Renee Tallman, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Janet was born on April 12, 1959 in Bristol, TN to the late Albert A. and Mary Lou Buchanan.In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Tallman and her sister Julia Ann Keene.Survivors include her brother Charles Buchanan and wife Norma; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Jamie Commings and David Allen.In her later life, Janet loved to tend to her flower gardens accompanied by her dog Daisy. Janet also became an accomplished artist specializing in castings of leaves and flowers.Following her cremation, a celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date, followed by interment at Sunrise Cemetery, Bluff City, TN.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janet Renee Tallman Ethnology Worship John Henry Tallman Charles Buchanan Daisy Norma Julia Ann Keene Jamie Commings Recommended for you ON AIR