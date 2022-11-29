JOHNSON CITY - Janet Lynn Kurtin, age 77 of Johnson City passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1945 in McAllen, TX to Bill and Janet Kelly. Janet received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1970 and a Master of Education from Texas Christian University in in 1991. She taught high school math for over 30 years and was known for taking struggling students under her wing. Janet loved elephants and was often spotted wearing shirts with elephants on them. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress and quilter. She was known for her intelligence, quick wit, and fierce love for her family.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Bill, mother Janet, and sister, Suzanne Abbott. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Vermette and husband, Victor; grandchildren, Jaron and Kaley Vermette; brother, Steve Kelly and wife, Carolyn; sister, Debbie Cheek; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the Chapel of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Angi Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour.