KNOXVILLE - Janet Lindsay Parkinson Garst, age 87, passed away November 21, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Janet was born in San Francisco on May 10, 1935, to Agnes Lindsay Parkinson, educator, and Major Wallace Benson Parkinson, MD, and grew up during wartime at Hamilton Army Airfield. Janet loved riding horseback as a girl and became an accomplished pianist, competitive swimmer, diver, lifeguard, water safety instructor, school and church choir member.
Janet studied at Stanford and USU, and became a linguist, educator, basketball coach and Chi Omega sorority member. She always smiled and laughed about how she could beat the college boys on the tennis courts. While she wanted people to know that she was an athlete, she also cared deeply about nutrition, art, music, literature, theology, geopolitics and current events.
Early in her career, Janet met her husband at church, USN veteran William “Bill” H. K. Garst. Janet and Bill enjoyed sailing and cooking together and were married in 1960, when she became the beloved daughter in law of Doyne Garst, educator, and Harvey Garst, engineer. Janet enthusiastically helped Bill establish a manufacturing plant where Bill was Superintendent with over 500 employees. Janet poured her love and energy into her family, community, Sunday-school teaching, VBS teaching, and church pianist ministry. Janet and Bill shared their love for their church, game bird hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, camping, bicycling, and sports with their family and friends. Later in his career, Bill was called to Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB). Janet passionately served as a teacher and touched the lives of students, many of whom were the sons and daughters of officers and pilots of air forces from all over the world. Janet and Bill enrolled in evening theological seminary courses during that time, as they sought to share the love of God through their vocations and callings.
Janet joyfully lived out her final decades as “Granny Jannie” and avid dog enthusiast in Johnson City, TN. Janet’s community of extended family, friends, and associates enjoyed her love, affection and humor. Bill passed in 2002 at UTMC, Knoxville. Janet was also predeceased by her brother Thomas Parkinson, mother Agnes Parkinson, father Maj. Wallace Parkinson, MD, father-in-law Harvey Garst, mother-in-law Doyne Garst, MA, brother-in-law Col. Kenneth Schroder, sister-in-law Gretchen Schroder, MEd, brother-in-law Judge Robert K. Garst, JD, sister-in-law Dottie Garst, RN, niece Linda Schroder, nephew Chris Schroder, many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, horses, dogs and cats.
Janet is survived by Tom P. Garst, PhD, Alicia Dyer Garst, Rebekah L. Garst, W. Peter Garst, Tom A. Garst, Betty Decker Garst, W. Daniel Garst, PhD, Heidi Garst Lynn (Skip), Bev Ruth Garst, RN, Meri Garst Morrow, Susi Garst Bond, MD, John “Cub” Garst (Jane), Tim Schroder (Eduarda), “adopted family member” Dean Brigalli, many cousins, great nieces and nephews, friends, and Buster the dog.
A celebration of Janet’s life and receiving of friends is planned for 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday 12/11/22 at Dominion Senior Living, 2412 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN. The family appreciates the loving encouragement and care by members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Johnson City, Dominion Senior Living, Johnson City, and the many calls, notes, prayers of friends in the community and across the world. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate in Janet’s memory to the Garst Graduate Business Endowment at Milligan University, or to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC 20077, or to the American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards Program, Lifeguard Training and Certification, or Red Cross Blood Center in your community.