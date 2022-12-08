KNOXVILLE - Janet Lindsay Parkinson Garst, age 87, passed away November 21, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Janet was born in San Francisco on May 10, 1935, to Agnes Lindsay Parkinson, educator, and Major Wallace Benson Parkinson, MD, and grew up during wartime at Hamilton Army Airfield. Janet loved riding horseback as a girl and became an accomplished pianist, competitive swimmer, diver, lifeguard, water safety instructor, school and church choir member.

Janet studied at Stanford and USU, and became a linguist, educator, basketball coach and Chi Omega sorority member. She always smiled and laughed about how she could beat the college boys on the tennis courts. While she wanted people to know that she was an athlete, she also cared deeply about nutrition, art, music, literature, theology, geopolitics and current events.

