JOHNSON CITY - Janet Lee Ramsey, 75, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Elizabethton on March 15, 1945, Jan was the daughter of the late Eugene and Frankie Humphreys Adkins. She was a graduate of Valley High School in Valley Station, Kentucky and also lived in Tennessee and formerly Richmond, Virginia.
Jan loved singing with the choir and was a dedicated member of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Caring deeply about others, her priority was always family first and in her later years she worked in the healthcare industry providing companionship and care for the elderly in the community.
Jan is survived by her daughter Courtney Trujillo and husband David, two granddaughters, Amanda and Caroline, nephews Phillip and wife Stephanie, Paul Adkins and extended family in the Johnson City area.
A graveside service for Janet Lee Ramsey was conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Reverends Douglas Grove-DeJarnett and Patty Muse officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Ramsey Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.