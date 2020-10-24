ELIZABETHTON - Janet Fair Morgan, age 77 of Elizabethton passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Bristol, TN. She was born in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Samuel “Buck” Hyder Fair Jr and Goldie Pearl Bare Fair.
Janet retired as a quality manager of Levis after 31 years. She attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching old western movies, listening to Elvis Presley and The Statler Brothers, eating out with family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, James E. Morgan and an infant sister, Barbara Jean Fair.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Genia Whitehead of Elizabethton, Ricky Morgan (Kim) of Johnson City, Wiley Morgan (Glenda) of Johnson City, Amanda Mosley (William) of Unicoi; 8 grandchildren, Brandi Morgan of Knoxville, Michelle Whitehead, Lance Whitehead and Brandon Whitehead all of Elizabethton, Ricky Morgan of Gray, Shelbie Morgan of Hampton, Morgan Mosley and Kari Mosley both of Unicoi; 6 great grandchildren, Emma Markland, Heath Whitehead, Aiden Morgan, Harrison Morgan, Harper Morgan and Halle Morgan; 2 brothers, Ronald Fair (Becky) of Elizabethton, Randy Fair of Jonesborogh; 1 sister, Jackie Fair of Elizabethton.
A service to honor the life of Janet Fair Morgan will be conducted at 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm prior to the service. Tetrick Funeral Home is providing online viewing of the service at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com for those who are unable to attend.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 1:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to American Cancer Society via their website.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
