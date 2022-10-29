JOHNSON CITY - Janet Ann “Jann” Gouge, age 64, passed away at home in October of 2022. Jann was born on April 17, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Johnson City.
Jann graduated from Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee. Jann was a Special Education teacher who served as a resource math teacher at Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School. She had a gift for working with students who were sometimes the hardest to reach. It was her desire to see them succeed. She also served as a home bound teacher before she retired.
She loved all things Scottish and enjoyed researching her family heritage as a Rankin descendant as well as participating in Scottish fiddling with her mother, Ann Gouge. It was a dream come true for her to visit Scotland and Northern Ireland with the Appalachian Studies program at ETSU. She also served a brief time as a missionary to Venezuela working with students and developing a program for urban teenagers.
As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, she loved UT football and basketball. Jann was an accomplished photographer who enjoyed documenting family and life. She was an avid reader as evidenced by the hundreds of books which decorated her home.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City for many years, and also Fountain of Life Church of Washington County.
Jann was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Beeson Gouge and Gerry C. Gouge.
She is survived by many cousins, including: Rick Beeson, Ann Caroline Bean, Mary Beth Poliak, and David Ellison. The family is very grateful for the many years of friendship and kindness shown to Jann by Renee Pitts and Steven Tester.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to The River, 125 W. Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.