JOHNSON CITY - Janet Ann “Jann” Gouge, age 64, passed away at home in October of 2022. Jann was born on April 17, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Johnson City.

Jann graduated from Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee. Jann was a Special Education teacher who served as a resource math teacher at Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School. She had a gift for working with students who were sometimes the hardest to reach. It was her desire to see them succeed. She also served as a home bound teacher before she retired.

