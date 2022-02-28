JOHNSON CITY - Jane Peterson Leonard, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee after suffering complications from a hip fracture. She was born on May 21, 1932, the oldest daughter of the late Samuel Jeffrey Peterson and Mollie Edith Ledford Peterson. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Roy Leonard, Jr; and one son, Robert Steven Leonard.
Jane was a devoted wife and mother who loved unconditionally. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1950, where she had the honor of being a Junior ROTC sponsor, and she attended Judson College for women in Marion, Alabama. She was also member of the Junior Monday Club and the Junior Service League where she contributed to their many charitable efforts in the community. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she served faithfully on the Altar Guild for many years. She was an incredibly talented seamstress and she loved playing tennis, reading and being with her family.
She is survived by one daughter, Melinda, and her husband Kennie Boling; And she leaves behind one living son, Jeff Leonard. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Leonard. And Jane is survived by five grandchildren: Bradley Boling, S.J. Leonard and Jasmine, Jessica (Leonard) Blevins, Seth Leonard and his wife Ellyn, and Emily (Leonard) Palan. Jane will also be greatly missed by her four great grandchildren, Jacob and Mia Blevins, and Bryan, and Ronin Leonard. Jane is also survived by her sister, Shirley Peterson Cloyd. And she also leaves behind one living brother-in-law, Dwight “Greasy” Leonard, and several nieces and nephews.
A Committal Service and Internment will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at noon in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park with The Reverend Laura A. Bryant officiating.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all of Jane’s caregivers for the love and tenderness they always provided for her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or by visiting www.act.alz.org
Condolences may be expressed, and memories may be shared with the Leonard family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Jane Peterson Leonard and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.