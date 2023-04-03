ELIZABETHTON - Jane Hensley Dugger, age 88, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Elizabethton, Jane was the daughter of the late Opie and Stella Hensley. She worked in the medical field as a Registered Nurse for Carter County Memorial Hospital, Appalachian Healthcare and was the school nurse for Elizabethton City Schools. Jane was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and served as the head of decorations at the church. Jane also participated in many organizations, including Friends of the Library, Women’s Civic Club of Elizabethton, The Book Club and the Garden Club.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Dugger, Jr.; daughter, Kathryn Dugger-Edwards; son-in-law, Keith Edwards and sister, Elizabeth Bowers. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mark Dugger and wife Vickie of Elizabethton, TN; grandchildren, Brett Baurle and wife Mary of Jonesborough, TN and Dr. Eric Baurle and wife Sarah of Brentwood, TN; great-grandchildren, Macy Baurle, Everett Baurle and Charlotte Baurle; brother, Jerry Hensley; niece, Jerrie Sue Bowers and husband Jim Schweitzer and nephew, Honorable John F. Dugger, Jr. and wife Jean Ann.

