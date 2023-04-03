ELIZABETHTON - Jane Hensley Dugger, age 88, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Elizabethton, Jane was the daughter of the late Opie and Stella Hensley. She worked in the medical field as a Registered Nurse for Carter County Memorial Hospital, Appalachian Healthcare and was the school nurse for Elizabethton City Schools. Jane was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and served as the head of decorations at the church. Jane also participated in many organizations, including Friends of the Library, Women’s Civic Club of Elizabethton, The Book Club and the Garden Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Dugger, Jr.; daughter, Kathryn Dugger-Edwards; son-in-law, Keith Edwards and sister, Elizabeth Bowers. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mark Dugger and wife Vickie of Elizabethton, TN; grandchildren, Brett Baurle and wife Mary of Jonesborough, TN and Dr. Eric Baurle and wife Sarah of Brentwood, TN; great-grandchildren, Macy Baurle, Everett Baurle and Charlotte Baurle; brother, Jerry Hensley; niece, Jerrie Sue Bowers and husband Jim Schweitzer and nephew, Honorable John F. Dugger, Jr. and wife Jean Ann.
A funeral service to honor the life of Jane will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos officiating. Music will be under the direction of David Arney and Loretta Bowers. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 6, 2023 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Robert Countiss, D. Min. officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the First United Methodist Church, 325 East E Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and care providers at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community and the Ivy Hall Nursing Home for all the loving care and compassion that has been given to Jane.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is truly honored to serve the family of Jane Hensley Dugger.