Jane Garland Wright, 87, left this life and gained her citizenship in Heaven on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a very brief illness.
Jane was born on August 16, 1933, and spent her entire life in the Conklin Community. She began school at the age of four at Conklin School, graduated from Washington College Academy at the age of sixteen and from the University of Tennessee at the age of twenty. During her working career she was employed briefly in Kingsport at Tri-City Linen and Uniform, the family business. In 1960 she began her sixty-year career in education. She taught math and science at Lamar High School, then became principal for eighteen years in her home community at West View Elementary, and then eighteen years at Gray Elementary where she loved this community as her own. The last seventeen years have been spent at the Asbury Optional High School remaining there until just three weeks ago. She loved her work and was an inspiration. She loved education, knowledge, working with children, and was proud to be an educator. The difference she made in the lives of so many children over her career will be felt for years. She also loved her home church, Mt. Wesley United Methodist. She was saved at the age of twelve at that church and continued to serve there for the rest of her life, teaching adult Sunday School, assistant piano player, choir member, directing Bible schools and serving as a Trustee of the church. There will be a void. She loved each member of her family immensely, her community, college sports, Major League Baseball, traveling, her flowers, and social gatherings. She loved people. She will be missed!
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, S.V. Wright, Jr., and her mother and father, Cal & Dorothy Garland.
Survivors include son Greg Wright (Nancy), daughters Bebe Street (Marty) and Martha Burleson (Mike); sisters, Ann Banks (Don) and Carolyn McCracken (Larry); grandchildren Ben Wright (Ashley), Garrett Wright (Sydney), Sam Wright, Alex Street (Jill), Roxie Street, Brandon Burleson (Crystal), and Jennifer Burleson; great-grandchildren include Hallie Jane Wright, River Street, Makenzie, Madison, Megan, Catelyn & Michael Burleson; several nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, GNO’s of Gray, Rebecca Dykes, members of her Sunday School Class, Rose Ellen Thomas and Shane Grubbs.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC guidelines there will not be a formal visitation, but friends and family may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 9:00-4:00 PM, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to pay their respects and sign the register.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at New Salem Cemetery. As a result of holding a special place in her heart, her friend, Rev. Jeremy Dykes will be officiating her services.
Pallbearers will be Ben Wright, Garrett Wright, Sam Wright, Alex Street, Steve Wright, Tim Wright, Perry Phillips and Sam Messimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church 502 Mt. Wesley Rd. Telford, TN 37690 or New Salem Cemetery 421 Lester Snapp Rd. Limestone, TN 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Wright family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
