KINGSPORT - Jane F. Joseph, 75, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Jane enjoyed Bible studies, gardening, her morning walks with neighbors, genealogy and spending quality time with her precious grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and was the happiest when everyone was together.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, BJ and Edith Thomason; brother, Frank Thomason and sister, Barbara Jakola. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas A. Joseph, II; her children, Guillian “Jill” Fleming and husband Travis, Susan “Katie” Johnson and husband Dale, Thomas Joseph, III and wife Leigh Anne, and Dominic Joseph and wife Megan; twelve grandchildren, Sarah Jane, Kate, Maggie, Thomas, Lily, Witt, Sam, Oliver, Elizabeth, Ella, Daniel and Madeline; her siblings, Michael Thomason and wife Carol, Patrick Thomason; sister-in-law, Charlotte Jones and husband Charles; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Monica Schuster.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm and 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00am at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, with Father Michael Cummins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Medical Mission, 650 Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, or www.crossroadsmedicalmission.org.
